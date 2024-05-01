President Joe Biden has finally signed into law legislation that puts a ticking clock on TikTok’s time in the US.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was passed by the US Senate this week, before being signed by the President, as part of a massive US$95 billion aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel.

TikTok’s owner, Chinese firm ByteDance, now has 12 months to sell the app to a US concern or face a complete ban.

