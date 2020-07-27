TikTok Starts Blocking Searches for QAnon Conspiracy Theory Videos

TikTok is starting to block searches for QAnon and other hashtags tied to the conspiracy theory.

The video-sharing app told the BBC it’s concerned the QAnon-related videos could spread misinformation. On TikTok, the main #QAnon video channel has attracted over 80 million views, but on Friday, the channel produced no results.

Another hashtag TikTok banned is “WWG1WGA,” a slogan QAnon supporters use that means “Where we go one, we go all.” According to Google, the page for the hashtag had tallied over 101.5 million views before it was scrubbed of all content. The hashtag “FallCabal,” which refers to a QAnon documentary, has been blocked as well.

Read more at PC Mag

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)