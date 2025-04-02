47 F
Time to Invest in Cybersecurity for U.S. Sealift Forces, Report Says

A panel of senior cyber experts has called for more investment in maritime cybersecurity in order to ensure American military mobility in wartime. Most cyber analyses focus on the economic and commercial impact of cyber meddling, but this study is squarely focused on defense – specifically on defense against China, America’s most sophisticated adversary in the cyber domain.

In its 2024 report, the U.S. intelligence community predicted that China could use “aggressive cyber operations against U.S. critical infrastructure and military assets” and attempt to “interfere with the deployment of U.S. forces.” China’s hackers have also proven themselves capable of penetrating utilities, videocameras, routers and the deep infrastructure of American telecom companies – giving Beijing a birds-eye view of American logistics, including military logistics.

“The nation can no longer afford to waste time debating the immediacy of the threat. Washington must identify and resource solutions now,” wrote Annie Fixler, RADM Mark Montgomery (USN, ret’d) and Rory lane for the Cybersecurity Solarium Commission (CSC 2.0).

Read the rest of the story at The Maritime Executive.

