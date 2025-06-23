The White House recently nixed the Pentagon’s pick to head the country’s top spy agency and command its elite hacking force, according to three people familiar with the move.

The decision not to move forward with the Defense Department’s recommendation to nominate Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle as director of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command will extend a leadership vacuum atop one of the most powerful U.S. spy agencies.

Angle, a career special operations soldier, had the support of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to one senior U.S. intelligence official and two former senior U.S. national security officials, all of whom were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

