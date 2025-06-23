spot_img
97.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, June 23, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityIntelligenceDoD/National Defense

Top Pentagon Spy Pick Rejected by White House

Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle’s name was put forward to lead the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: U.S. Cyber Command)

The White House recently nixed the Pentagon’s pick to head the country’s top spy agency and command its elite hacking force, according to three people familiar with the move.

The decision not to move forward with the Defense Department’s recommendation to nominate Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle as director of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command will extend a leadership vacuum atop one of the most powerful U.S. spy agencies.

Angle, a career special operations soldier, had the support of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to one senior U.S. intelligence official and two former senior U.S. national security officials, all of whom were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Read the rest of the story at POLITICO.

Previous article
DHS Warns of Spike in Chinese Technology Firms’ Smuggling of Signal Jammers
Next article
Former FBI Special Agent Michael Glennon Takes on New Role at General Motors
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals