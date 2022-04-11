Touhill, Schneider and Arsenaul Selected for Baldrige Cyberseurity Leadership Award

The 2022 Baldrige Leadership Award for Cybersecurity has been awarded to Gregory Touhill, Grant Schneider and Bret Arsenaul.

Baldrige’s awards for leadership excellence were established to recognize leaders in business, nonprofit, government, healthcare, education and cybersecurity, who provide exceptional support to Baldrige and the Foundation’s mission.

Carnegie Mellon University’s director of the CERT Division at the Software Engineering Institute and Homeland Security Today editorial board member, Gregory Touhill, received his award at the annual Quest for Excellence Conference near Washington, D.C., on April 5 alongside Grant Schneider, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Services at Venable LLP and Bret Arsenault, Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Microsoft.