39.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, April 11, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLeadership/Management
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityLeadership/Management

Touhill, Schneider and Arsenaul Selected for Baldrige Cyberseurity Leadership Award

By Homeland Security Today
Gregory Touhill was one of the award recipients.

The 2022 Baldrige Leadership Award for Cybersecurity has been awarded to Gregory Touhill, Grant Schneider and Bret Arsenaul.

Baldrige’s awards for leadership excellence were established to recognize leaders in business, nonprofit, government, healthcare, education and cybersecurity, who provide exceptional support to Baldrige and the Foundation’s mission.

Carnegie Mellon University’s director of the CERT Division at the Software Engineering Institute and Homeland Security Today editorial board member, Gregory Touhill, received his award at the annual Quest for Excellence Conference near Washington, D.C., on April 5 alongside Grant Schneider, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Services at Venable LLP and Bret Arsenault, Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Microsoft.

Previous articleTSA Names Rachel McGlynn as Director of Training Operations
Next articleAlmost Entire Global Population Breathes Poor Quality Air
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals