Trump Administration Begins Shifting Cyberattack Response to States

Preparation for hacks, including from U.S. adversaries, should be handled largely at the local level, executive order says

white house
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Trump administration wants state and local governments to play a bigger role in protecting water utilities, ports and other critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

In an executive order signed Tuesday, President Trump directed White House senior security advisers to draw up a national resilience plan to protect critical infrastructure that shifts more responsibilities to the state and local level.

“Federal policy must rightly recognize that preparedness is most effectively owned and managed at the State, local, and even individual levels, supported by a competent, accessible, and efficient Federal Government,” he said.

