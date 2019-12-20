Twitter Pulls 5,929 Accounts Linked to ‘Significant’ Saudi State Info Op

Twitter is sharing comprehensive data about 5,929 accounts which we have removed for violating our platform manipulation policies. Rigorous investigations by our Site Integrity team have allowed us to attribute these accounts to a significant state-backed information operation on Twitter originating in Saudi Arabia.

These accounts represent the core portion of a larger network of more than 88,000 accounts engaged in spammy behavior across a wide range of topics. We have permanently suspended all of these accounts from the service. In order to protect the privacy of potentially compromised accounts repurposed to engage in platform manipulation, and in response to researcher feedback requesting that we pre-filter unrelated spam, we have not disclosed data for all 88,000 accounts. In the interest of offering meaningful transparency, the dataset we are disclosing includes a representative, random sample of the fake and spammy accounts associated with this broader network.

We have also shared information about this activity with our peer companies to enable investigations of related activity on their services, and the relevant law enforcement entities.

