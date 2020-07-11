Twitter Suspends More Than 50 White Nationalist Accounts

Twitter suspended more than 50 accounts operated by white nationalists Friday amid criticism over its handling of inflammatory posts on its platform.

“The accounts in question were suspended for violating our policies in relation to violent extremism,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

The move comes after Twitter and YouTube were singled out in a report released Tuesday by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism that accused the platforms of allowing white nationalist groups to disseminate their message and garner new recruits.

