Two Men Charged in Multi-million Dollar Darknet Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Two Texas men were charged in a complaint unsealed on February 12 for their alleged participation in a drug distribution conspiracy perpetrated over the Darknet.

Kevin Ombisi, 31, and Eric Russell Jr., 35, both of Katy, were each charged in a complaint filed in the Western District of Tennessee. Ombisi is charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, and Russell is charged with one count of conspiracy. Ombisi and Russell were arrested on February 11.

The complaint alleges that Ombisi and Russell used a marketplace on the Darknet and an encrypted messaging service called Wickr to sell pills that were made to resemble the drug branded as Adderall. In reality, the pills were not Adderall. Instead, they contained methamphetamine.

In conjunction with the arrests, the government seized more than $5 million in assets alleged to be connected to the drug trafficking activity.

