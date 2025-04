Two senior officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced they were leaving the organization.

Bob Lord, who joined CISA as a senior technical advisor in 2022, wrote on LinkedIn Monday morning that he had “made the difficult decision” to leave the agency.

Minutes later, Lauren Zabierek, a CISA senior advisor, announced on her LinkedIn page that she is resigning from her role.

