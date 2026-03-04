Two UK Crypto Exchanges Moved $1B For Iranian Regime Using Fake CEO, OCCRP Investigation Reports

The Iranian regime has been funneling billions of dollars’ worth of digital assets through a fictional woman in the UK, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed on Friday, following an extensive investigation.

OCCRP began investigating a woman named Elizabeth Newman (a Dominican national) who supposedly runs two UK-registered crypto exchanges, and discovered that she is a corporate fiction used as a front for a convicted embezzler whom the United States has accused of moving billions of dollars’ worth of digital assets on behalf of Iran.

Newman has UK corporate records, a promotional video, and a global footprint. However, despite a months-long search, OCCRP was unable to find any real-life individual matching the “Elizabeth Newman” persona.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post.