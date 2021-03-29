U.K. Launches Cybersecurity Action Tool

The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has launched a new digital tool for individuals to receive advice on improving their cybersecurity as part of the British government’s Cyber Aware campaign.

The Cyber Action Plan tool offers advice to individuals and small businesses on improving their cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.

New polling independently carried out on behalf of the NCSC shows that 81% of British people fear themselves or their friends or family falling victim to cyber crime. The statistics have been broken down into regions and ages – giving a reflection of the fears the country has about online dangers.

Specifically:

  • 58% are worried about their money being stolen online,
  • 53% about having their personal details stolen online.
  • 48% about their devices being infected by viruses or malware.
  • Those aged 25 to 34 years old are most worried – with 86% of people in this age bracket revealing their concerns.

To help protect themselves from falling victim, the NCSC urges people to complete a short survey at www.cyberaware.gov.uk that generates a personalized list of actions linked to the Cyber Aware behaviors.

