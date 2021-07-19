U.K. Says China Was Behind Microsoft Exchange Servers Attacks

The U.K. revealed this morning that Chinese state-backed actors were responsible for gaining access to computer networks around the world via Microsoft Exchange servers.

The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is a part of GCHQ – assessed that it was highly likely that a group known as HAFNIUM, which is associated with the Chinese state, was responsible for the activity.

The attacks took place in early 2021 and open-source reporting indicates that at least 30,000 organizations have been compromised in the U.S. alone, with many more affected worldwide. As part of a cross-government response, the NCSC issued tailored advice to over 70 affected organizations to enable them successfully to mitigate the effects of the compromise.

NCSC Director of Operations Paul Chichester said the attack on Microsoft Exchange servers is “another serious example of a malicious act by Chinese state-backed actors in cyberspace”.

“This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable, and alongside our partners we will not hesitate to call it out when we see it. It is vital that all organizations continue to promptly apply security updates and report any suspected compromises to the NCSC via our website.”

The NCSC recommends following vendor best practice advice in the mitigation of vulnerabilities, and any organizations which have yet to install security updates released for Microsoft Exchange servers should do so. More information can be found on Microsoft’s website.

The NCSC says the attack on Microsoft Exchange software was highly likely to enable large-scale espionage, including acquiring personally identifiable information and intellectual property. It is the most significant and widespread cyber intrusion against the U.K. and allies uncovered to date.

The U.K. is also attributing the Chinese Ministry of State Security as being behind activity known in open source as “APT40” and “APT31”.

Activity relating to APT40 included the targeting of maritime industries and naval defence contractors in the U.S. and Europe, and for APT31 the targeting of government entities, including the Finnish parliament in 2020.

