U.S. Agencies Warn Against Ransomware Group Behind Hundreds of Attacks in Recent Months

More than 210 organizations have dealt with ransomware attacks launched by the RansomHub group since February, according to an advisory from several U.S. cybersecurity agencies.

The FBI joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in publishing an advisory on Thursday about RansomHub — which has gained prominence since hosting data stolen from UnitedHealth Group in April.

The advisory from U.S. agencies said the group has made a point of going after victims across several sectors including water, IT, healthcare, emergency services, agriculture, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, communications and government.

