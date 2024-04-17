69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

U.S. And Australian Police Arrested Firebird RAT Author and Operator

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FBI Photo

A joint law enforcement operation conducted by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the FBI resulted in the arrest and charging of two individuals suspected of creating and selling the Firebird RAT, which was later renamed as Hive.

Australian Federal Police reported that an Australian man and a man based in the US will appear in court, following the international investigation that began in 2020. The Australian man faces twelve counts of computer offenses.

The Australian man developed and sold Firebird to customers on a dedicated hacking forum.

Read the rest of the story at security affairs, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Appian Announces ProcureSight at Appian World Government Acquisition Summit
Next article
Casino Operator MGM Sues FTC to Block Probe Into 2023 Hack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals