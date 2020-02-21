(State Department photo)

U.S. and Britain Say Russia Launched ‘Paralyzing’ Cyberattack on Georgia

Britain and the United States joined Georgia on Thursday in blaming Russia for a large-scale cyber attack last year that knocked thousands of Georgian websites offline and disrupted national television broadcasts.

State, private and media websites were taken out by the attack on Oct. 28, including those belonging to the Georgian president’s office and two private television stations.

Georgia’s foreign ministry said the cyberattack, which defaced websites to display an image of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, was planned and carried out by the Russian military.

