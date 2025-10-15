spot_img
U.S. and UK Put Sanctions on Alleged Cambodia Cyber-Scammers and Seize $15B in Bitcoin

People trafficking among allegations against six people who face measures including property freezes and travel bans

The US and UK have seized $15bn (£11.3bn) in bitcoin and frozen London properties owned by the alleged leaders of scam centres in Cambodia that trick victims around the world and torture their trafficked workers.

Two Chinese-born businessmen are among the six people hit by travel bans and sanctions that aim to tackle the growing threat of organised crime gangs carrying out online fraud globally on an industrial scale.

The US Department of Justice said on Tuesday that it had seized about 127,271 bitcoins, valued at $15bn, the proceeds of fraud and money laundering. It was the largest forfeiture action in the history of the department.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

