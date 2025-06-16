spot_img
U.S. Army Establishes Detachment 201 to Advance Tech Integration in the Reserve Force

New initiative launches with four senior leaders from Palantir, Meta, OpenAI, and Thinking Machines Lab joining the Army Reserve as part-time officers to support innovation efforts.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army establishes Detachment 201 (Photo: U.S. Army via Facebook)

The U.S. Army has established Detachment 201, according to a press release on June 13, the Army’s Executive Innovation Corps, a new initiative designed to fuse cutting-edge tech expertise with military innovation. The Army officially swore in four tech leaders.

Det. 201 is an effort to recruit senior tech executives to serve part-time in the Army Reserve as senior advisors. In this role they will work on targeted projects to help guide rapid and scalable tech solutions to complex problems. By bringing private-sector know-how into uniform, Det. 201 is supercharging efforts like the Army Transformation Initiative, which aims to make the force leaner, smarter, and more lethal.

The four new Army Reserve Lt. Cols. are Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer for Palantir; Andrew Bosworth, Chief Technology Officer of Meta; Kevin Weil, Chief Product Officer of OpenAI; and Bob McGrew, advisor at Thinking Machines Lab and former Chief Research Officer for OpenAI.

The original announcement can be found here.

