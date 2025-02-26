U.S. Army Soldier Linked to Snowflake Extortion Rampage Admits Breaking the Law

A U.S. Army soldier suspected of hacking AT&T and Verizon has admitted leaking online people’s private call records.

Cameron John Wagenius informed a federal court in Seattle, Wednesday, he intends to plead guilty to two counts of unlawfully transferring confidential phone records, with no plea deal in sight. He was cuffed last month aged 20 after being indicted.

In December, US prosecutors had simply claimed Wagenius on November 6 did “knowingly and intentionally sell and transfer, and attempt to sell and transfer, confidential phone records … without prior authorization.”

Read the rest of the story at The Register.