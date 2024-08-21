U.S. Committee Fines T-mobile $60 Million Over Unauthorized Data Access

A powerful U.S. committee that scrutinizes foreign investment for national security risks fined T-Mobile, opens new tab $60 million, its largest penalty ever, for failing to prevent and report unauthorized access to sensitive data, senior U.S. officials said last Wednesday.

The penalty imposed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) is tied to violations of a mitigation agreement that German-controlled T-Mobile inked with the panel as part of its $23 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Sprint Corp in 2020.

In the case of T-Mobile, which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, opens new tab, the unauthorized access to sensitive data occurred in 2020 and 2021, U.S. officials said.

