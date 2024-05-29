57.2 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. Criminal Database Allegedly Posted Online by Infamous Hacker

Threat actors claim to have access to a US criminal database with over 70 million records containing personal data.

Infamous threat actor “USDoD” posted to the LeakBase hacking forum last week, claiming to be releasing a database containing the personal details of US criminals.

According to the hackers, compromised data includes full names, generation, date of birth, birth state, address, age, social security number, hair colour, eye colour, height, weight, race, sex, skin tone, whether or not a criminal has any defining scars, military service, charges, offence date and code, plea, conviction date, conviction place, sentence, probation, court, parole date, release date, admitted date, arresting agency, court costs and much more.

The data, which was dated between 2020 and 2024, came to a total of 22 gigabytes uncompressed and 3 gigabytes compressed.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
