Infamous threat actor “USDoD” posted to the LeakBase hacking forum last week, claiming to be releasing a database containing the personal details of US criminals.

According to the hackers, compromised data includes full names, generation, date of birth, birth state, address, age, social security number, hair colour, eye colour, height, weight, race, sex, skin tone, whether or not a criminal has any defining scars, military service, charges, offence date and code, plea, conviction date, conviction place, sentence, probation, court, parole date, release date, admitted date, arresting agency, court costs and much more.

The data, which was dated between 2020 and 2024, came to a total of 22 gigabytes uncompressed and 3 gigabytes compressed.

