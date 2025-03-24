U.S. Cyber Command Wraps Up Largest-Ever Cyber Guard Exercise

U.S. Cyber Command concluded the first phase of its 11th annual command exercise, Cyber Guard, on March 18, 2025.

The U.S. Cyber Command Cyber Guard exercise, in coordination with the Joint Staff, is part of a larger joint force exercise series designed to simulate real-world scenarios, to enable participants to practice internal and external staff processes for total force integration.

“I like to think that every exercise is a rehearsal,” U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage, operations director of U.S. Cyber Command said. “Cyber Guard exposes our strengths and weaknesses in a way in which we can create opportunities for the staff to accelerate our capabilities at the combatant command level and then down through the components.”

The exercise also offers an opportunity to test processes across every warfighting function.

Heritage went on to say, “It also helps tease out how we think through the planning, integration, and execution of both offensive and defensive cyber operations on the mission.”

Upon completion, commanders will identify lessons learned to assess challenges and gaps in command and control, authorities, and information sharing for future force management.

Previous Cyber Guard iterations varied between defensive, offensive and combined operations at lesser scale. This year, U.S. Cyber Command supports a global scenario affecting multiple geographical area of responsibility during a crisis.

“This was a great opportunity to further identify our strengths and weaknesses,” Heritage said.

The exercise is designed to stimulate combatant command’s to align with one another and set conditions needed for success. Staffs are presented with multiple dilemmas, each requiring decisions on courses of action, force flow, and burden sharing with agency and allied partners.

For Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Wolf, cyberspace operations officer, Cyber Guard serves as a reminder of the importance of collaborating with other combatant commands and U.S. Cyber Command’s partners.

“We are ultimately better together, as we share ideas and ways to look at a problem and solve the problem,” Wolf said.

U.S. Cyber Command safeguard’s U.S. national security by defending the Department of Defense’s networks and critical infrastructure against cyber threats. By integrating both offensive and defensive cyber operations, the command stands at the forefront of the information environment, deterring and defeating adversaries attempting to exploit vulnerabilities.

By working closely with various defense elements and driving constant innovation, U.S. Cyber Command remains steadfastly dedicates itself to preserving a robust and secure cyberspace. This commitment safeguards our nation’s interests and contributes to international stability.

