U.S. Cyber Command’s Training Platform Can Now Use Operational Cyber Tools

The Pentagon’s virtual cyber-training platform has been successfully integrated with operational tools that will be used during missions, according to Col. Tanya Trout, the outgoing director of the Joint Cyber Training Enterprise.

The Persistent Cyber Training Environment, or PCTE, is an online client that allows U.S. Cyber Command’s warriors to log on from anywhere in the world to conduct individual or collective cyber training as well as mission rehearsal on par with the National Training Center, which did not previously exist for cyber warriors. The Army runs the program on behalf of the joint cyber force and Cyber Command.

Given the inherent need for such a platform, U.S. Cyber Command and the subordinate service cyber components have actively sought the technology. The program office in charge of the effort delivered the first version in February. Prior to that, the office was creating prototypes to incrementally test the system.

Read more at C4ISRNET

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)