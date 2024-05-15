66 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 16, 2024
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

U.S. Deploys Commerce and Communications Against Cyber Threats, Blinken Says

The U.S. government is moving to address the challenges of quantum computing, cloud strategies, and generative AI, Anthony Blinken said in a speech that was light on specifics.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. government is doing everything it can to manage the cybersecurity challenges of quantum computing, cloud strategies, and generative AI and trying to secure sensitive technology hardware, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said last Monday.

“We can’t tolerate technologies that the United States has developed being used against us or our friends, falling into the hands of bad actors, or helping advance the military capabilities of strategic competitors,” Blinken said in a keynote speech to the annual RSA Conference.

“That’s why we issued carefully tailored restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports,” Blinken said. “Advanced semiconductors are the backbone of frontier AI and future military capabilities. It’s a national security imperative that these technologies not aid or accelerate the military modernization of countries that seek to challenge the United States.”

Read the rest of the story at CSO.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Accenture to Support US Navy’s Unified Cybersecurity Environment
Next article
COLUMN: Foresight Finds: Exploring Emerging Trends in Transportation and Security
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals