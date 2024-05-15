The U.S. government is doing everything it can to manage the cybersecurity challenges of quantum computing, cloud strategies, and generative AI and trying to secure sensitive technology hardware, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said last Monday.

“We can’t tolerate technologies that the United States has developed being used against us or our friends, falling into the hands of bad actors, or helping advance the military capabilities of strategic competitors,” Blinken said in a keynote speech to the annual RSA Conference.

“That’s why we issued carefully tailored restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports,” Blinken said. “Advanced semiconductors are the backbone of frontier AI and future military capabilities. It’s a national security imperative that these technologies not aid or accelerate the military modernization of countries that seek to challenge the United States.”

