67.3 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

U.S. Government Attributes Cyberattacks on SATCOM Networks to Russian State-Sponsored Malicious Cyber Actors

The United States assesses Russia launched cyberattacks in late February against commercial satellite communications networks to disrupt Ukrainian command and control.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have updated the joint cybersecurity advisory, Strengthening Cybersecurity of SATCOM Network Providers and Customers, originally released March 17, 2022, with U.S. government attribution to Russian state-sponsored malicious cyber actors. The United States assesses Russia launched cyberattacks in late February against commercial satellite communications networks to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the Russia invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries.

CISA is working with both international and JCDC partners to strengthen our collective cybersecurity resilience—especially in the critical infrastructure that governments and citizens rely on—and to protect against and respond to malicious cyber activity.  We continue to urge public and private sector partners to review and implement the guidance contained in U.S. government cybersecurity advisories, including Strengthening Cybersecurity of SATCOM Network Providers and Customers, the January 2022 cybersecurity advisory on Protecting VSAT Communications, and the April 2022 cybersecurity advisory on Russian State-Sponsored and Criminal Threats to Critical Infrastructure. CISA also recommends partners review the CISA Shields UpShields Up Technical Guidance, and Russia webpages to stay current on the preventive measures that can help guard against Russian cyber threats and tactics.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleICE Announces Updated Phased Return to Social Visitation at Detention Facilities
Next articleProtecting Against Cyber Threats to Managed Service Providers and Their Customers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals