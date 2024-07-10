86.5 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. Healthcare Organisation Fined Nearly US$1bn Over 2017 Ransomware Incident

The Heritage Valley Health System was hit with a US$950,000 fine over HIPAA violations relating to a ransomware attack.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has handed down a hefty fine to the Pennsylvania-based Heritage Valley Health System over violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The fine follows an investigation into a ransomware attack on the healthcare provider in 2017.

The Department of Health and Human Services found that the Heritage Valley Health System failed to conduct a proper risk analysis of the data it was holding and how it was stored and did not have a proper contingency plan in place in case of such an attack. Nor did the organisation have a properly implemented user access policies in place.

