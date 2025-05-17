The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has released its report on DeepSeek, opening with a key assessment: the U.S. lead over China in this area is not the often-cited 18 months, but likely closer to just three months.

The Committee’s investigation found:

DeepSeek funnels Americans’ data to the PRC through backend infrastructure connected to a U.S. government-designated Chinese military company. DeepSeek covertly manipulates the results it presents to align with CCP propaganda, as required by Chinese law. It is highly likely that DeepSeek used unlawful model distillation techniques to create its model, stealing from leading U.S. AI models. DeepSeek’s AI model appears to be powered by advanced chips provided by American semiconductor giant Nvidia and reportedly utilizes tens of thousands of chips that are currently restricted from export to the PRC.

The Committee therefore makes the following recommendations:

Take swift action to expand export controls, improve export control enforcement, and address risks from PRC AI models. Prevent and prepare for strategic surprise related to advanced AI.

Read the full report here.