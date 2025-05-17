83.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, May 17, 2025
AI and Advanced TechFederal GovernmentIntelligence

U.S. House Select Committee Report: DeepSeek Exposed as CCP Tool for Espionage and Export Control Evasion

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has released its report on DeepSeek, opening with a key assessment: the U.S. lead over China in this area is not the often-cited 18 months, but likely closer to just three months.

The Committee’s investigation found:

  1. DeepSeek funnels Americans’ data to the PRC through backend infrastructure connected to a U.S. government-designated Chinese military company.
  2. DeepSeek covertly manipulates the results it presents to align with CCP propaganda, as required by Chinese law.
  3. It is highly likely that DeepSeek used unlawful model distillation techniques to create its model, stealing from leading U.S. AI models.
  4. DeepSeek’s AI model appears to be powered by advanced chips provided by American semiconductor giant Nvidia and reportedly utilizes tens of thousands of chips that are currently restricted from export to the PRC.

The Committee therefore makes the following recommendations:

  1. Take swift action to expand export controls, improve export control enforcement, and address risks from PRC AI models.
  2. Prevent and prepare for strategic surprise related to advanced AI.

Read the full report here.

Previous article
Putin Can’t Afford Peace: Russian Economy Hinges on War Spending
Next article
Dave Luber Set to Retire as NSA Director of Cybersecurity
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals