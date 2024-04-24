The U.S. Department of State on Monday said it’s taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 13 individuals who are allegedly involved in the development and sale of commercial spyware or who are immediately family members of those involved in such businesses.

“These individuals have facilitated or derived financial benefit from the misuse of this technology, which has targeted journalists, academics, human rights defenders, dissidents and other perceived critics, and U.S. Government personnel,” the department said.

The names of those subjected to visa restrictions were not disclosed, but the move comes more than two months after the U.S. government said it’s enacting a new policy that enforces visa constraints on people engaging in practices that could threaten privacy and freedom of expression.

