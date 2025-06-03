U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) introduced the Energy Threat Analysis Program Act to improve information sharing regarding cyber security prevention across America’s energy sector, according to a press release on May 29.

The legislation authorizes the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Threat Analysis Center to coordinate information sharing on threat assessments and mitigation measures between the DOE, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the intelligence community, and the private sector.

“Increased risk of cyberattacks requires more diligent information sharing to effectively monitor and mitigate threats to America’s energy sector,” said Risch. “Idaho is already leading the way in combatting cyber threats through the Idaho National Lab. My Energy Threat Analysis Program Act will support these efforts and better protect the U.S. from future cyberattacks.”

“Our national security depends on a resilient and secure energy grid,” said Hickenlooper. “We need to address our vulnerabilities and modernize our grid to protect our energy future.”