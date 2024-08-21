U.S. Lawmakers Urge Probe of Wifi Router Maker TP-Link Over Fears of Chinese Cyber Attacks

Two U.S. lawmakers want the Biden administration to probe China’s TP-Link Technology Co and its affiliates for potential national security risks from their widely used WiFi routers over fears they could be used in cyber attacks against the U.S.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who lead the House Select Committee on China, requested a Commerce Department probe in a letter seen by Reuters.

According to research firm IDC, TP-Link, which focuses on the consumer market, is the top seller of WiFi routers internationally by unit volume.

