U.S. Lending Support to Help Fend Off Cyber, Disinformation Attacks on Paris Olympics

The Biden administration is lending a hand to French authorities to defend against potential cyberattacks and disinformation threats to the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris, as concerns mount that Russia is seeking to interfere.

The assistance includes intelligence sharing and direct cyber support between the U.S. and France, efforts made increasingly important following malign interference linked to Russia at previous Olympic Games in the past decade.

Scott McConnell, spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in a statement that the U.S. agency is “working with our government, private sector, and international partners to provide cybersecurity support” ahead of the Summer Olympics kicking off on July 26.

