U.S. Marine Corps, Verizon Launch ‘Living Lab’ to Test 5G

A “living lab” for exploring 5G-enabled defense applications and use cases is set in motion at the San Diego military base Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Verizon and the Marine Corps revealed Wednesday they’ve linked up and launched the testbed to strategically investigate fifth generation wireless technologies’ potential to facilitate and secure smart bases of the future, promote autonomous transport for Pentagon purposes—and more. The effort is underpinned by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service, marking the first time it’s deployed at a military base.

“In discussions with the Marine Corps on technology innovations, starting back in 2018, we saw how 5G could support future strategic initiatives,” Verizon’s Director, Mobile Solutions, Federal Sales Cornelius Brown told Nextgov Tuesday. “We then worked with MCAS Miramar to bring this 5G Ultra Wideband to the base.”

