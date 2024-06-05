80 F
U.S. Navy Launches ‘PARANOID’ Blockchain Security Tech to Private Sector

The government seeks a collaboration to research and develop the technology further.

The United States Navy is seeking private sector partners for a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to help advance its proprietary “PARANOID” blockchain technology.

PARANOID (Powerful Authentication Regime Applicable to Naval Operational Flight Program Integrated Development) is a blockchain-based system for securing software against cyberattacks during development and deployment.

The Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Lakehurst, New Jersey, invented and developed PARANOID to secure avionics software for the U.S. Navy but soon thereafter realized its applicability to any software development endeavor wherein security is a factor.

Read the rest of the story at Cointelegraph.

