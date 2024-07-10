86.5 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Growth Slows After CDK Cyberattack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Top U.S. automakers posted slower sales growth for the second quarter as a cyberattack at software systems provider CDK hit operations at several dealerships during the crucial selling period of late June.

General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab reported a 0.6% rise in new-vehicle sales, compared with a jump of 19% last year, and said some sales would shift to the current quarter due to the hack.

Toyota Motor North America’s (7203.T), opens new tab sales rose roughly 9%, much lower than last year’s jump of about 20%.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

