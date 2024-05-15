U.S. government officials appear to have directly accused the Chinese government about its role in supporting cyberattacks against the former’s networks.

The discussions specifically concern the Volt Typhoon group, which is responsible for a number of critical recent cyberattacks against US infrastructure, and has managed to maintain persistent access to the sites it has attacked.

The group is understood to have links to China, but the Chinese government unsurprisingly says the allegations are false, as its has done with every other previous allegation.

