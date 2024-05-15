60.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

U.S. Officials Confront China Over Volt Typhoon Cyberattacks

China has been confronted, but this time directly

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cyber threat from china. Chinese hacker at the computer, on a background of binary code, the colors of the Chinese flag. DDoS attack
(iStock Photo)

U.S. government officials appear to have directly accused the Chinese government about its role in supporting cyberattacks against the former’s networks.

The discussions specifically concern the Volt Typhoon group, which is responsible for a number of critical recent cyberattacks against US infrastructure, and has managed to maintain persistent access to the sites it has attacked.

The group is understood to have links to China, but the Chinese government unsurprisingly says the allegations are false, as its has done with every other previous allegation.

Read the rest of the story at techradar.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Iran Most Likely to Launch Destructive Cyber-Attack Against U.S. – Ex-Air Force Intel Analyst
Next article
U.S. Eyes Curbs on China’s Access to AI Software Behind Apps Like ChatGPT
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals