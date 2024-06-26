The United States has slapped sanctions on 12 people in senior leadership roles at AO Kaspersky Lab, citing cyber security risks, a day after the Biden administration announced plans to bar the sale of the Russian company’s antivirus software.

The sanctions targeted company leadership including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer, corporate communications chief and others. The Treasury Department did not designate Kaspersky Lab, its parent or subsidiary companies or its Chief Executive, Eugene Kaspersky.

“Today’s action against the leadership of Kaspersky Lab underscores our commitment to ensure the integrity of our cyber domain and to protect our citizens against malicious cyber threats,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement.

