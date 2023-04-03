U.S. Pledges $25 Million in Cybersecurity Support to Costa Rica

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, Anne Neuberger, has announced that the United States will provide $25 million in cybersecurity support to the government of Costa Rica.

The announcement came during the Summit for Democracy, which featured Costa Rica as a co-host country, and reflects the U.S.’s commitment to supporting democracies’ access to secure, open, and reliable digital technology.

The U.S.’s support will enable Costa Rica to establish a national security operations center to quickly detect and respond to cyber attacks and implement cybersecurity protections for its government systems.

Neuberger’s announcement builds on the rapid support the U.S. provided to Costa Rica following two major ransomware attacks in the spring of 2022 that disrupted government services and led President Rodrigo Chaves Robles to declare a state of emergency.

