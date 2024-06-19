89.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecurityUkraine

U.S. Pledges to Protect Ukraine’s Critical Infrastructure From Cyberattacks in ‘Most Powerful’ Security Deal

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Image: Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky announce a security agreement on June 13. Credit: President of Ukraine

Ukraine has signed a long-anticipated security agreement with the U.S. aimed at bolstering Kyiv’s defenses against Russian invaders, including in cyberspace.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the new deal as “the most powerful” the country has ever signed.

The agreement promises to provide humanitarian, military, and cyber support to Kyiv for the next decade. It is also “a key part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership,” according to a statement by the White House on Thursday.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Cyber Force Provision Moves Ahead in House and Senate Defense Policy Bills
Next article
Texas Firm to Improve U.S. Air Force Communication Security Management
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals