Ukraine has signed a long-anticipated security agreement with the U.S. aimed at bolstering Kyiv’s defenses against Russian invaders, including in cyberspace.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the new deal as “the most powerful” the country has ever signed.

The agreement promises to provide humanitarian, military, and cyber support to Kyiv for the next decade. It is also “a key part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership,” according to a statement by the White House on Thursday.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.