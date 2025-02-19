19.7 F
U.S. Releases Russian Cybercriminal as Part of Exchange for Teacher Marc Fogel

Alexander Vinnik, owner and operator of cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, was arrested in 2017 for money laundering

Marc Fogel with President Donald Trump in February 2025
Marc Fogel with President Donald Trump in February 2025 after his release. (Photo: The White House via Flickr)

The Trump administration has released Alexander Vinnik, a cybercriminal who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, to Russia, as part of an exchange that freed American schoolteacher Marc Fogel last Tuesday.

Vinnik, who arrived in Moscow on a flight from Turkey last Tuesday after having been released from custody in California, is accused of owning and operating one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, BTC-e, which prosecutors allege facilitated the transfer of billions of dollars in transactions for criminals worldwide.

In May 2024, Vinnik pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder billions of dollars through BTC-e. He was first arrested in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States after he was charged by a US jury in a 21-count indictment.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

