Earlier this month, the FBI published a private industry notification about Storm-0539 (aka Atlas Lion), a Morocco-based cyber criminal group that specializes in compromising retailers and creating fraudulent gift cards.

Microsoft then went more in-dept on the group’s tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), which demonstrate their significant reconnaissance skills, their ability to leverage cloud environments, as well as their efforts to keep their operational costs low.

“Storm-0539’s skill at compromising and creating cloud-based attack infrastructure lets them avoid common upfront costs,” Microsoft’s analysts noted.

