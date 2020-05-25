U.S. Sanctions May Spell End of U.K. Huawei 5G Deal

The National Cyber Security Centre in the U.K. is expected to conclude that U.S. sanctions against Huawei will make it impossible to use the Chinese company’s technology as planned for 5G networks.

The emergency review, announced on Sunday, is designed to pave the way for Downing Street to push for the total elimination of Huawei equipment in British phone networks by 2023 and quell a Conservative backbench revolt.

That move will amount to a hasty reversal of the policy announced by ministers in January to limit Huawei to 35% of the British 5G network supply. It also risks irritating China and adding hundreds of millions of costs to BT and other phone companies.

