Cybersecurity

U.S. SEC Updates Customer Data Hacking Rules for Wall Street

Flag hanging on a facade at wall street
(iStock Photo)

Wall Street’s top regulator on Thursday said it had updated rules to ensure investment companies and others work to detect and respond to hackers’ theft of customer data.

The changes, approved unanimously by the five-member U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, apply to rules first adopted in 2000.

“Over the last 24 years, the nature, scale, and impact of data breaches has transformed substantially,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement, adding that this required regulations to keep pace.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

