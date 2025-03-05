U.S. Seizes $31 Million Funds Drained from Crypto Exchange

U.S. law enforcement announced the recovery of $31 million in cryptocurrency tied to the 2021 Uranium Finance exploit, marking one of the largest DeFi-related asset seizures.

The operation, spearheaded by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), culminated nearly four years after attackers drained $50 million from the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based decentralized exchange (DEX).

The case underscores the growing sophistication of blockchain intelligence tools in tracing illicit funds across complex laundering networks.

Read the rest of the story at Cyber Security News.