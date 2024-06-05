71 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. Senator Claims UnitedHealth’s CEO, Board Appointed ‘Unqualified’ CISO

Similar cases have resulted in serious sanctions, and they were on a far smaller scale

Senator Ron Wyden

Serial tech and digital privacy critic Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) laid into UnitedHealth Group’s (UHG) CEO for appointing a CISO Wyden deemed “unqualified”– a decision he claims likely led to its ransomware catastrophe of late.

Wyden lambasted UHG in a letter sent to Lina Khan and Gary Gensler, chairs of the FTC and SEC respectively, imploring the regulators to investigate the healthcare company’s many failures leading up to the ransomware attack that downed services across the US.

One failure that caught the eye, according to the senator, had to do with Steven Martin, the CISO appointed by UHG in 2023. Wyden justified his stance by pointing out that Martin hadn’t held a security-specific role during his career, despite his high-level experience in other tech roles.

Read the rest of the story at The Register.

