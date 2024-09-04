U.S., South Korea Conclude Defense Drills Against the North

American and South Korean forces on Thursday concluded 11 days of joint military exercises amid flaring tensions between the U.S. ally and North Korea.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills featured land, air, sea, space and cyber assets in multidomain training that “reflected a range of realistic threats across all domains, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile capabilities, GPS jamming, and cyber-attacks, along with lessons learned from recent conflicts,” United States Forces Korea said a statement, using North Korea’s official name.

This year’s drills also featured a nuclear attack by Kim Jong Un’s regime, in what the North’s Foreign Ministry called a “prelude to nuclear war.”

