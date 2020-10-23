U.S. Space & Rocket Center and FBI Sign MOU in Support of U.S. Cyber Camp

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are entering a joint agreement in support of U.S. Cyber Camp, the newest of the four STEM camp programs at the Rocket Center. FBI Associate Deputy Director Paul Abbate and USSRC Executive Director and CEO Louie Ramirez signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration Wednesday.

The Rocket Center held its first U.S. Cyber Camp session in July 2017, with the help of Cyber Huntsville and the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Since that time, the Center has continued to expand the program designed to engage U.S. students in the critical fields of cyber security and computer science. With the agreement, the FBI joins the Rocket Center in those efforts by providing help with curriculum development that will include realistic cyber scenarios and real-life responses. U.S. Cyber Camp students will also hear from subject matter experts and get to tour the FBI facilities at Redstone Arsenal.

Cyber Camp students will also learn about the FBI’s cyber programs and cyber-focused career opportunities. Rocket Center staff will also support FBI youth cyber educational initiatives and public outreach efforts.

“This memorandum of understanding is formalizing the FBI’s interest in Cyber Camp,” said Ramirez. “Just as our Space Camp students learn about space exploration and the careers that support it, with the FBI’s help, our cyber program will educate students about the exciting and important field of cyber security and what it takes to be part of our nation’s top cyber-crime fighting agency.”

“In today’s complex cyber environment, partnerships at every level are absolutely essential,” said Abbate. “We’re in the fight against cyber threats together and we won’t succeed without each other. We’re very pleased at this opportunity to partner with the USSRC to cultivate a new generation of cyber talent.”

“The Birmingham Division of the FBI has been working with U.S. Space & Rocket Center leadership since the inception of U.S. Cyber Camp, and today’s memorandum of understanding solidifies the FBI’s partnership,” said Johnnie Sharp, FBI Birmingham special agent in charge. “It is my hope that this agreement and our partnership will encourage young people from across America to consider the FBI and service to their country as a career.”

Today’s memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center confirms the FBI’s commitment to developing future STEM professional talent and leadership to help carry out the FBI’s mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

Read more at FBI

