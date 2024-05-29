57.2 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. to Explore Establishment of Independent Cyber Force Branch

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A cyber duty identifier patch is worn by an US Air Force 1st Lt. cyberspace operations officer. Photo: Sgt. Matthew Lucibello/US Army

The US will explore the creation of an independent Cyber Force unit for its military as part of the country’s $883.7 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2025.

The amendment was passed unanimously by the House Armed Services Committee, with the National Academy of Sciences selected as the organization leading the research.

Spearheaded by Texas Representative Morgan Luttrel, the proposal aims to bridge gaps in digital security identified by varying studies, analysts, and military personnel.

Read the rest of the story at The Defense Post.

