The US will explore the creation of an independent Cyber Force unit for its military as part of the country’s $883.7 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2025.

The amendment was passed unanimously by the House Armed Services Committee, with the National Academy of Sciences selected as the organization leading the research.

Spearheaded by Texas Representative Morgan Luttrel, the proposal aims to bridge gaps in digital security identified by varying studies, analysts, and military personnel.

