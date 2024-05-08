67 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

U.S. Warns of New North Korean Email-Based Cyberattacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Ransomware, which put the world at risk, found the same code as malicious code used by North Korea.
(iStock Photo)

North Korean hackers are exploiting an email security flaw in attacks used to gather sensitive intelligence and information, a new U.S. cybersecurity advisory warned.

The advisory, issued Thursday by the FBI, State Department and National Security Agency, said that members of the Pyongyang-backed hacking collective Kimsuky are sending spearphishing emails to individuals at think tanks, academic institutions and media organizations.

Spearphishing is a type of scam that targets specific individuals or groups with personalized information. In this case, the North Korean hackers appear to be legitimate journalists or scholars and are able to hide their identities through improperly configured DNS Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance, or DMARC, records on email systems.

Read the rest of the story at UPI.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Governor Polis and AG Weiser Reopen Enhanced Counterterrorism Education Exhibit
Next article
TSA Officers Continue to Stop Firearms at Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals