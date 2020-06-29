UC San Francisco Pays $1.14 Million for Ransomware Decryptor

The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) says that it paid $1.14 million to the Netwalker ransomware operators who successfully breached the UCSF School of Medicine’s IT network, stealing data and encrypting systems.

UCSF is a research university focused on health sciences and involved in COVID-19 research, ranked as #2 in medical schools for research and #6 in best medical schools for primary care based on U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings.

On June 3, Netwalker said in a post published on its data leak site that it hacked into UCSF’s network, publishing some of the stolen files during the breach, including student applications with social security numbers, and folder listings appearing to contain employee information, medical studies, and financials.

